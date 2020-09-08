20 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County; total up to 2,528

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 20 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases up to 2,528 in Madison County.

The latest patients include nine men and 11 women, ranging in age from 5-months-old to 91-years-old.

The health department says there are currently 26 Madison County residents hospitalized, with two patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,409 (55.7%)

38301: 859 (34%)

38356: 42 (1.7%)

38391: 34 (1.3%)

38366: 35 (1.3%)

38343: 26 (1%)

38313: 44 (1.7%)

38392: 16 (0.6%)

38355: 12 (0.5%)

38362: 24 (0.9%)

38006: 4 (0.2%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 5 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 15 (0.6%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 859 (34%)

White: 975 (38%)

Asian: 10 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 64 (2.5%)

Other/Multiracial: 44 (2%)

Unspecified: 576 (23%)

Gender:

Female: 1,380 (54.6%)

Male: 1,147 (45.3%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 2,026 (80%)

Not recovered: 327 (13%)

Better: 80 (3%)

Unknown: 42 (2%)

Deaths: 53 (2%)

Age: