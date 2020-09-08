20 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County; total up to 2,528
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 20 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases up to 2,528 in Madison County.
The latest patients include nine men and 11 women, ranging in age from 5-months-old to 91-years-old.
The health department says there are currently 26 Madison County residents hospitalized, with two patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 1,409 (55.7%)
- 38301: 859 (34%)
- 38356: 42 (1.7%)
- 38391: 34 (1.3%)
- 38366: 35 (1.3%)
- 38343: 26 (1%)
- 38313: 44 (1.7%)
- 38392: 16 (0.6%)
- 38355: 12 (0.5%)
- 38362: 24 (0.9%)
- 38006: 4 (0.2%)
- 38302: 2 (0.1%)
- 38308: 5 (0.2%)
- 38378: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 15 (0.6%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 859 (34%)
- White: 975 (38%)
- Asian: 10 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 64 (2.5%)
- Other/Multiracial: 44 (2%)
- Unspecified: 576 (23%)
Gender:
- Female: 1,380 (54.6%)
- Male: 1,147 (45.3%)
- Unknown: 1 (0.1%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 2,026 (80%)
- Not recovered: 327 (13%)
- Better: 80 (3%)
- Unknown: 42 (2%)
- Deaths: 53 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 106 (4%)
- 11 – 20 years: 271 (11%)
- 21 – 30 years: 503 (20%)
- 31 – 40 years: 403 (16%)
- 41 – 50 years: 346 (14%)
- 51 – 60 years: 386 (15%)
- 61 – 70 years: 268 (10.5%)
- 71 – 80 years: 136 (5%)
- 80+: 102 (4%)
- Unknown: 7 (0.5%)