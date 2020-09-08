Hazy Skies and Hot Through Midweek

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Tuesday, September 8th

Over the holiday weekend, parts of California set record high temperatures which only made the ongoing wildfires even worse in the Golden State. In between West Tennessee and California there’s an area of low pressure producing snow in Colorado and Wyoming and an area of high pressure keeping the weather hot and dry in the south east. Because of those two systems, the winds are funneling that smoke right over the Mid-South, so if you’re wondering why the sky has looked hazy lately, that’s why!

TONIGHT

Skies will be mostly clear tonight if not hazy from the California Wildfires over West Tennessee tonight. Temperatures will drop to the middle 60s with hotter weather ahead tomorrow. Expect the humidity to increase too! The first official day of Fall isn’t until two weeks from today.

We’ll have a hot and humid day tomorrow with highs around 90°F. Under mostly sunny skies with light winds, it’ll end up feeling like the middle 90s in the late afternoon. We’ll be mostly dry until the end of the workweek with a slight chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

