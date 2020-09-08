Henderson Fire Department investigating cause of trailer fire

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Crews with the Henderson Fire Department responded to a report of a trailer fire early Tuesday morning off Highway 45 in Henderson.

Fire officials say the blaze started around 6:30 a.m. at a trailer being used for storage.

Officials say no one was living in the trailer, but there was still power running to the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is not believed to be suspicious.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about 30 to 45 minutes, officials say.