Jerry Thomas Patterson

Jerry Thomas Patterson, age 81, of Jackson, died Wednesday, September 2 at his home after a lengthy illness. He was born on October 7, 1938 in Finger, Tennessee, to the late Colonel and Bernice Grimes Patterson. He was married to Betty Gilbreath Patterson for 22 years.

Jerry started his career at Frost National Bank in San Antonio, Texas. After moving back to Tennessee, he worked at Owens Corning Fiberglass and later was the bench jeweler/Assistant Manager at Reed’s Jewelers, before retiring in 1997. He later served as the preacher for Madison County Church of Christ. Jerry had a true servant’s heart. He loved ministering to and visiting those who were sick and shut-in.

He was an avid fan of the Jackson Generals baseball team, a HAM radio operator, KA4UQS, a talented pen maker, gun collector, and an excellent marksman.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Jewel Thompson; wife, Marie Patterson; and one great-granddaughter, Aubrey Jo Tucker.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Betty; daughters, JoAnn (Alan) Patterson of Jackson, Denise (Claude) Tucker of Jackson; and one bonus daughter, Kim (Jim) Raines of Alamo, Tennessee; grandchildren, Sherman (Allyson) Patterson, Katherine Patterson, Emily (Justin) Stubblefield, Matthew (Lacey) Tucker, Anna Tucker, Ashley Raines, and JJ Raines; great-grandchildren, Zoey Patterson, Josie Stubblefield, and Kaden Tucker; and honorary grandchildren, Kristin, Kady Beth and Kaden Cook, who also called him Pops.

A special thank you to the doctors and staff at Kirkland Cancer Center who took such great care of him during his illness.

SERVICES: A memorial service will be held Sunday, September 6 at 3:00PM in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors, with Ralph Gilmore and Ray Hawk officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 1:30PM until service time. Social distancing and masks are to be observed for the visitation and the service. The service will also be live streamed via the funeral home website.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, Tennessee 38148.

