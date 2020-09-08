JMCSS announces changes to food, fruit distributions

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School District has released a new schedule for meal distribution for the week of Sept. 8 and Sept. 14.

The school district will now distributed meets to feed students for seven days. Those distributions will be held on Sept. 8, Sept. 9, and Sept. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Meals will be available the week of Sept. 14 on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday as well. Those distributions will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The district is also providing fresh fruits and vegetables for families. Those can be picked up at one of these nine locations:

Alexander Elementary School

Andrew Jackson Elementary School

Arlington Elementary School

Denmark Elementary School

East Elementary School

Isaac Lane Elementary School

Lincoln Elementary School

South Elementary School

Thelma Barker Elementary School

These distributions will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays, and are done on a first come, first serve basis.