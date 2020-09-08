Juvenile killed, 2 injured in Highway 22 crash Saturday
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed a teenager was killed in a car crash over the weekend.
According to the THP, the 15-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed on Highway 22 South Saturday afternoon.
THP says the driver and another passenger were both injured in the crash.
A crash report says the vehicle was going southbound on Highway 22 when it went off the road and flipped.
The driver and other passenger’s conditions are unknown.