More Abundant Sunshine

Weather Update: Tuesday, September 8 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off with temperatures again fairly comfortable in the 60s. There will be plenty of sunshine again today with temps climbing through the 70s and 80s fairly quickly. We should top out right around 90 degrees again. It will be a touch more humid, but the deeper moisture is still by-passing West Tennessee in Arkansas today with the far Western extension of the mid-Atlantic ridge still slowly weakening. There may be a few more clouds today, but otherwise today should be a carbon copy of Monday.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamelltv