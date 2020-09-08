Mugshots : Madison County : 09/04/20 – 09/08/20 September 8, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/47Terry Gene Wynn Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/47Adam Troy Love Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/47Ajan Lee White Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, legend drugs possession without prescription, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 4/47Alexandra Arnold Driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident Show Caption Hide Caption 5/47Allisha Ann Faye Theft under $10,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 6/47Andrew Kent Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/47Angela Johnson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/47Antonio Williams Driving under the influence, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/47August Triplett Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/47Brandon Graham Underage consumption/possession or transportation of beer, driving under the influence, open container law, violation of implied consent law, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 11/47Brian Keith Moore Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 12/47Clinton Clayton Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, hit and run property damage Show Caption Hide Caption 13/47Cordarius Robertson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/47Danyell Cook Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, driving under the influence, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 15/47Darrell Gatlin Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 16/47Delma Culverson Aggravated domestic assault, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 17/47Donyah Bumpus Aggravated robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 18/47Edgar Asencio Driving under the influence, underage consumption/possession or transportation of beer Show Caption Hide Caption 19/47Essence Wilkes Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 20/47Ginger Voyles Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 21/47Isaiah Francis Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 22/47Jacqueline Jones Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, legend drugs possession without prescription, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 23/47Jacqueline Lightfoot Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 24/47Jason Robert Neace Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 25/47Joe A Weir Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 26/47Joshlynn White Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 27/47Joshua Clay Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 28/47Julia Merial Smith Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 29/47Justin Oneal Byrd Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 30/47Juwan Watkins Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony Show Caption Hide Caption 31/47Kathy Camacho Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 32/47Keri Harrison Failure to appear, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 33/47Kiara Mallard Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 34/47Lewis Grimes Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 35/47Matthew Mullen Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 36/47Minnie Lou Beard Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 37/47Octaveious Polk Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 38/47Pearlie Evans Theft of property under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 39/47Ronald Purdy Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 40/47Scott Tuttle Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 41/47Sheila Rae Butler Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 42/47Steven Love Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 43/47Tramaine Person Custodial interference, resisting stop/arrest, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 44/47Terrance Wyatt Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 45/47Timothy L Justus Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 46/47Tyler McCalmon Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 47/47Yasmine Berry Identity theft Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/04/20 and 7 a.m. on 09/08/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest