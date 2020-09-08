Mugshots : Madison County : 09/04/20 – 09/08/20

1/47 Terry Gene Wynn Assault

2/47 Adam Troy Love Violation of probation

3/47 Ajan Lee White Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, legend drugs possession without prescription, unlawful drug paraphernalia

4/47 Alexandra Arnold Driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident

5/47 Allisha Ann Faye Theft under $10,000



6/47 Andrew Kent Failure to appear

7/47 Angela Johnson Failure to appear

8/47 Antonio Williams Driving under the influence, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

9/47 August Triplett Violation of probation

10/47 Brandon Graham Underage consumption/possession or transportation of beer, driving under the influence, open container law, violation of implied consent law, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving



11/47 Brian Keith Moore Driving under the influence

12/47 Clinton Clayton Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, hit and run property damage

13/47 Cordarius Robertson Failure to appear

14/47 Danyell Cook Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, driving under the influence, evading arrest

15/47 Darrell Gatlin Public intoxication



16/47 Delma Culverson Aggravated domestic assault, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

17/47 Donyah Bumpus Aggravated robbery

18/47 Edgar Asencio Driving under the influence, underage consumption/possession or transportation of beer

19/47 Essence Wilkes Vandalism

20/47 Ginger Voyles Shoplifting/theft of property



21/47 Isaiah Francis Public intoxication

22/47 Jacqueline Jones Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, legend drugs possession without prescription, unlawful drug paraphernalia

23/47 Jacqueline Lightfoot Public intoxication

24/47 Jason Robert Neace Failure to appear

25/47 Joe A Weir Violation of community corrections



26/47 Joshlynn White Aggravated assault

27/47 Joshua Clay Violation of probation

28/47 Julia Merial Smith Simple domestic assault

29/47 Justin Oneal Byrd Violation of probation

30/47 Juwan Watkins Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony



31/47 Kathy Camacho Vandalism

32/47 Keri Harrison Failure to appear, violation of community corrections

33/47 Kiara Mallard Violation of probation

34/47 Lewis Grimes Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

35/47 Matthew Mullen Vandalism



36/47 Minnie Lou Beard Violation of probation

37/47 Octaveious Polk Simple domestic assault

38/47 Pearlie Evans Theft of property under $1,000

39/47 Ronald Purdy Criminal trespass

40/47 Scott Tuttle Failure to appear



41/47 Sheila Rae Butler Failure to appear

42/47 Steven Love Failure to appear

43/47 Tramaine Person Custodial interference, resisting stop/arrest, violation of probation

44/47 Terrance Wyatt Failure to appear

45/47 Timothy L Justus Failure to comply



46/47 Tyler McCalmon Driving on revoked/suspended license

47/47 Yasmine Berry Identity theft































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/04/20 and 7 a.m. on 09/08/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.