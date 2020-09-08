Parks and Rec, schools, explore the idea of expanding child care

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.–Madison County Parks and Recreation, along with the Jackson-Madison County School System, may have a new option for parents.

The Parks and Rec board met Tuesday evening, and discussed extending child care at Beech Bluff.

The board conducted a survey to see if parents would like the option of a virtual learning center if they cannot stay home with their students for online schooling.

Parks and Rec director Ed Smith said the survey got 45 responses, and 39 were in favor of the idea.

They met with superintendent Dr. Marlon King, and are waiting to hear back from him along with his task force.

“The next step will be, once we hear back from them, knowing if we need to do a back to school program out there and what our role would be if they pursue this,” Smith said.

Over the summer, Parks and Rec held a summer camp at Beech Bluff.