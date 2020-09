Funeral services for Tawanda Catrice “Buckie” Burchett, age 49, will be Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

Mrs. Burchett died Monday, August 31, 2020 in Brownsville, Tennessee.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.