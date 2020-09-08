UT mural comes to Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.–The University of Tennessee will add some color to counties across the state.

This new piece of art will remind Tennesseans that UT is everywhere you look.

“The University of Tennessee has a branding campaign that says ‘Everywhere you look, UT,’ and the idea is to get one of these painted in every county across the state,” mural artist from Free Sky Studios, Troy Freeman, said.

This blank wall will soon show Rocky Top pride with a mural of orange and white.

“We were supposed to be painting this mural in the early spring, and then COVID kind of set everything back,” Freeman said.

Now, artist Troy Freeman is on the road with the University of Tennessee to paint these murals across the state.

For this trip, Humboldt is the first creative stop to paint the state orange and white.

According to UT, it’s the sixth mural in the state that’s part of their campaign.

The mural is slated for the side of the Flippin Law Group in downtown Humboldt at the corner of Main and 13th.

“The owner of this building is actually a UT graduate and his whole family are grads from the University of Tennessee, so they were really excited to be chosen,” Freeman said.

Freeman spent the day Tuesday getting the mural drawn on the side of the building that houses the law firm, and is ready to start painting.

He feels the painting will go well, thanks to the rain-free weather.

“I’ll say, with something like this, matching UT orange is not the easiest thing in the world. That is not a natural color,” Freeman said, with a laugh, “I know it’s a very specific orange, and I can now determine the mild differences in that UT orange in print or production.”

Freeman starts painting Wednesday, and plans to finish later in the day.

The next murals will pop up in Meigs, Houston, Roane, Trousdale, Sumner, and Grainger counties.