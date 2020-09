JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman accused of fatally shooting her ex-husband has been sentenced to serve 25 years.

Bradi Baker, 61, was convicted of the second-degree murder of her ex-husband Geoffrey Brunkhorst at a home off Hollywood Drive.

Investigators say Baker shot Brunkhorst five times at close range.

According to the district attorney’s office, Baker will serve the sentence without the possibility of parole, the maximum sentence allowed.