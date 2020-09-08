Youth Town names new executive director, new COO

JACKSON, Tenn. — Youth Town of Tennessee announced Tuesday a new executive director and CEO has been hired.

According to a news release, Dr. Joe V. Fote was hired after a nationwide search was conducted through and outside recruiting firm.

The release says Fote currently serves as the assistant regional director of operations for Trinity Health Systems in Bluffton, South Carolina.

Fote previously worked in the healthcare industry at hospitals around the country.

The release says Youth Town also promoted Nick Summar to the newly-created position of Chief Operating Officer, where Summar will oversee compliance, operations, and additional initiatives at Youth Town.

Youth Town is a residential treatment facility serving at-risk youth between 12-years-old and 17-years-old within a Christian environment at the Pinson and Beech Bluff locations.