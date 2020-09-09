166,587 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 1,931 deaths, 862 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 166,587 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, September 9. In addition, 1,931 people have died and 862 have been hospitalized. Another 149,698 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Wednesday. The report shows 4,559 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 56 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 963

Bedford County – 1,172

Benton County – 289

Bledsoe County – 808

Blount County – 2,168

Bradley County – 2,606

Campbell County – 370

Cannon County – 233

Carroll County – 703

Carter County — 1,011

Cheatham County – 731

Chester County – 470

Claiborne County – 383

Clay County – 131

Cocke County – 672

Coffee County – 848

Crockett County — 436

Cumberland County – 992

Davidson County – 24,513

Decatur County – 366

DeKalb County – 509

Dickson County – 1,090

Dyer County – 1,061

Fayette County – 1,008

Fentress County – 301

Franklin County – 653

Gibson County – 1,256

Giles County – 493

Grainger County – 298

Greene County – 948

Grundy County – 160

Hamblen County – 1,698

Hamilton County – 8,640

Hancock County – 100

Hardeman County — 1,288

Hardin County – 819

Hawkins County – 702

Haywood County — 824

Henderson County — 989

Henry County — 527

Hickman County – 420

Houston County – 119

Humphreys County – 187

Jackson County – 264

Jefferson County – 926

Johnson County – 514

Knox County – 7,445

Lake County – 850

Lauderdale County – 831

Lawrence County – 808

Lewis County — 149

Lincoln County – 467

Loudon County – 986

Macon County – 952

Madison County – 2,152

Marion County – 400

Marshall County – 601

Maury County – 1,902

McMinn County – 894

McNairy County — 648

Meigs County – 186

Monroe County – 879

Montgomery County – 2,661

Moore County — 118

Morgan County — 268

Obion County — 940

Overton County – 538

Perry County – 123

Pickett County — 83

Polk County – 353

Putnam County – 2,518

Rhea County – 698

Roane County – 704

Robertson County – 2,015

Rutherford County – 8,270

Scott County – 170

Sequatchie County – 176

Sevier County – 2,342

Shelby County – 28,117

Smith County – 587

Stewart County — 112

Sullivan County – 1,896

Sumner County – 4,318

Tipton County – 1,572

Trousdale County – 1,631

Unicoi County – 244

Union County — 250

Van Buren County – 114

Warren County – 914

Washington County – 1,876

Wayne County – 1,460

Weakley County — 977

White County – 629

Williamson County – 4,609

Wilson County – 3,074

Out of state – 2,555

Pending – 3,866

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 222

Asian – 1,485

Black or African-American – 31,637

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 124

Other/Multiracial – 21,848

White – 86,311

Pending – 24,960

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 107,106

Hispanic – 23,623

Pending – 35,858

Gender:

Female – 84,469

Male – 80,270

Pending – 1,848

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.