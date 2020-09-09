County leaders respond to vandalism on Madison Co. bridge

MERCER, Tenn. – County leaders respond after a bridge in southwest Madison county was vandalized.

The bridge is located on Bill Rubye Mullen Road near Mercer.

County leaders say broken glass from beer bottles were on the road and graffiti was painted on the bridge.

County leaders spent time cleaning up the mess and say it’s disappointing.

“With this, it just sets us back and it’s not anything that I agree with, obviously, that’s why I am out here trying to clean it up but it’s just a sad situation,” said Madison Co. Commissioner Jeff Wall.

Road crews later came out with a sweeper to clean up the broken glass and paint to cover up the graffiti.