Department of Education launches COVID-19 dashboard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A new dashboard aims to help Tennesseans view COVID-19 information from schools across the state.

The new dashboard will allow users to see the number of COVID-19 cases in students and staff at both the district and school level, according to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Education.

The dashboard will also allow users to view how many schools within a district are in-person, attending online or utilizing a hybrid format, according to the release.

“Tennessee has led the way in supporting districts for a safe return to school, opening classrooms for the new school year, and now providing the public with information around how COVID-19 may be impacting their school communities through a district-populated dashboard,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn.

The department says that schools with less than 50 students will not be reported due to privacy.

“This dashboard strikes an important balance in protecting student privacy while providing parents, educators, and community members with information they need to make the best possible decisions for their families,” Schwinn said.

Though over half of districts have submitted data for this first week, the department says full reporting across every district is expected by September 22.

The Department of Education asks districts to submit their data on a weekly basis.

To view the dashboard, visit the Tennessee Department of Education’s website.