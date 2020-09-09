Former sheriff’s deputy pleas guilty to child porn charges

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Crockett County Sheriff’s Office deputy plead guilty to child porn charges.

The virtual hearing was not allowed to be recorded, but WBBJ was allowed to attend and take notes.

Matthew Berry entered a guilty plea to two charges of receiving child pornography and possessing a device with child pornography on it.

Berry was arrested in September 2019 by FBI agents as part of an investigation into online distribution of child pornography.

The Crockett County Sheriff’s Office immediately suspended him without pay.

Berry faces a minimum five years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for December.