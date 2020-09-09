Free face mask distribution set for Friday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department and University of Tennessee/Tennessee State University Extension office will distribute free washable, reusable cloth face masks on Friday.

The masks will be available for pick up from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11 at Maranatha Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

The church is located at 360 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in Jackson.

Masks will not be distributed at the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department or at the WIC Center.

For more information, call the Jackson-Madison County Public Information line at (731) 240-1771.