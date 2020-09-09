Health department confirms 19 new cases of COVID-19; 2,547 confirmed

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 2,547.

The health department says those 19 cases include six men and 13 women, ranging in age from 2-years-old to 96-years-old.

Health department regional director Kim Tedford says no new deaths were reported Wednesday morning, but they are awaiting a report from the state medical examiner’s office on five residents, whose deaths may have been COVID-related.

There are currently 20 Madison County residents hospitalized, and one of those patients is on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,417 (55.6%)

38301: 861 (33.8%)

38356: 43 (1.7%)

38391: 34 (1.3%)

38366: 35 (1.4%)

38343: 30 (1.1%)

38313: 46 (1.8%)

38392: 17 (0.6%)

38355: 12 (0.5%)

38362: 25 (1%)

38006: 4 (0.2%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 5 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 15 (0.6%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 861 (34%)

White: 989 (39%)

Asian: 10 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 64 (2.5%)

Other/Multiracial: 44 (2%)

Unspecified: 579 (22.5%)

Gender:

Female: 1,395 (54.7%)

Male: 1,151 (45.2%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 2,058 (81%)

Not recovered: 317 (12%)

Better: 83 (3.5%)

Unknown: 36 (1.5%)

Deaths: 53 (2%)

Age: