Health department confirms 19 new cases of COVID-19; 2,547 confirmed
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 2,547.
The health department says those 19 cases include six men and 13 women, ranging in age from 2-years-old to 96-years-old.
Health department regional director Kim Tedford says no new deaths were reported Wednesday morning, but they are awaiting a report from the state medical examiner’s office on five residents, whose deaths may have been COVID-related.
There are currently 20 Madison County residents hospitalized, and one of those patients is on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 1,417 (55.6%)
- 38301: 861 (33.8%)
- 38356: 43 (1.7%)
- 38391: 34 (1.3%)
- 38366: 35 (1.4%)
- 38343: 30 (1.1%)
- 38313: 46 (1.8%)
- 38392: 17 (0.6%)
- 38355: 12 (0.5%)
- 38362: 25 (1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.2%)
- 38302: 2 (0.1%)
- 38308: 5 (0.2%)
- 38378: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 15 (0.6%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 861 (34%)
- White: 989 (39%)
- Asian: 10 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 64 (2.5%)
- Other/Multiracial: 44 (2%)
- Unspecified: 579 (22.5%)
Gender:
- Female: 1,395 (54.7%)
- Male: 1,151 (45.2%)
- Unknown: 1 (0.1%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 2,058 (81%)
- Not recovered: 317 (12%)
- Better: 83 (3.5%)
- Unknown: 36 (1.5%)
- Deaths: 53 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 108 (4%)
- 11 – 20 years: 272 (11%)
- 21 – 30 years: 505 (20%)
- 31 – 40 years: 406 (16%)
- 41 – 50 years: 349 (14%)
- 51 – 60 years: 389 (15%)
- 61 – 70 years: 269 (10.5%)
- 71 – 80 years: 139 (5%)
- 80+: 103 (4%)
- Unknown: 7 (0.5%)