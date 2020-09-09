Increasingly Humid Over the Next Few Days

Weather Update – 7:00 p.m. – Wednesday, September 9th

Showers continue to fall to our west and east, but here in the middle of the rain in the Southeast and in the Plains, our weather is hot and humid! We’re going to be getting even MORE humid over the next few days but the cold front off to the northwest will struggle to ever make it into West Tennessee. At this point, there aren’t any sharp drops in our temperatures in our near future although we may finally end up getting relief from the humidity next week.

TONIGHT

Hot and increasingly humid weather today will be followed by a warm and muggy night. Under mostly clear skies, temperatures will drop to the middle 60s. Like today, we could see some dense fog early tomorrow morning but it should be patchy at best limiting visibility mainly to low-lying areas.

Expect another hot and muggy day tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s feeling like the lower 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny tomorrow if not for a few fair-weather cumulus clouds and haze from the ongoing wildfires out west. Our next chance for rain is Friday but it looks low right now. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including whether that chance becomes more likely or not, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com