JMCSS packages, distributes meals for students

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local schools are packing meals to ensure the kids are still receiving the nutrition they need to learn remotely.

“Making sure that their brain is ready to work by making sure that they’re fed just is going to increase their chances of achievement,” said Arlington Elementary School Principal Kippi Jordan.

Arlington is one of nine schools in the district to qualify for the fresh fruits and vegetables program.

District School Nutrition Director Alison Pyron says the USDA-approved meals typically consist of a fruit, vegetable, meat, grain and milk.

“There is several things in these meals children are also receiving that they might not receive in a regular meal,” Pyron said.

The meals are available for pickup outside of school entrances three times a week.

They provide seven days worth of food and are available at any school in the Jackson-Madison County School district.

“It is an opportunity for parents to drive in, they do not have to have their child in the car with them, and they can pick up a couple of days worth of meals,” Pyron said.

Families of the students can pick up their meals by just using their child’s name.

“Unfortunately they’re not here, and we want to make sure we’re providing them with a meal that’s going to help them to learn even when they are at home,” Pyron said.

Pyron says they are keeping the local farmers and kitchen staff busy providing produce, but coming together as a community is what will help these kids.

“We’re all in this together, and our staff are firm to say we’re committed, flexible and committed to get the job done,” Pyron said.

Fresh fruits and vegetables are available at the nine schools in the district. Meals are distributed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Locations include: