Library adds new items to shelves for community projects, education

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library has added new items to their collection, including a journal project, learning kits, and book bundles.

According to a news release, the journaling program, called Pages of Madison County, includes 40 journals for patrons to check out and allows residents to share their stories, memories, book and movie recommendations, recipes, and more.

The release says the project encourages creativity and a community connection when many are trying to stay socially distant.

The release says another part of the collection includes learning kits, which have two books, hands-on items and projects for children, and math, geography and geology projects for students to expand on their virtual learning.

The library also has 12 book bundles, which includes three or four books related to a specific genre to allow patrons to discover new authors and titles, according to the release.

For more information on these additions, you can visit the Jackson-Madison County Library website or Facebook page, or call the library at (731) 425-8600.