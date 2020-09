Graveside services for Sally Watkins, age 65, will be Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Walnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery on Lower Brownsville Road in Jackson, TN.

Mrs. Watkins died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Douglas Health and Rehabilitation in Milan, TN.

Visitation for Mrs. Watkins will be Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.