Sunny, Hazy And Humid

Weather Update: Wednesday, September 9 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start another morning off in the 60s along with some areas of patchy fog. Humidity has been on the increase, but will become more noticeable today. I expect temps to climb through the 70s and 80s today, and cap around 88 on the thermometer, heat index though will likely climb into the low 90s today. there should be a few afternoon clouds or cumulus clouds today. They will be accompanied by haze today as well. The haz is actually some of the smoke and soot being carried by the upper level winds from the wild fires out west.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe