Tractor Supply to donate $1 for every app download

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Tractor Supply announced it will be donating $1 for each download of its app through before the end of the year.

The donation will be go toward the American Connection Project Broadband Coalition, whose goal is to bring high-speed internet to rural areas of the country, according to the release.

To learn more or to download the app, visit Tractor’s Supply’s website.