Week 3 Team of the Week: Milan Bulldogs

MILAN, Tenn. — After their Week 2 game was cancelled, Milan’s overall performance in Week 3 was enough to earn the Team of the Week award.

In an early season region battle with South Gibson, the Bulldogs took down the Hornets by a final of 35-14. It was a low scoring affair in the first half of the contest, but after adjustments were made at halftime Milan was able to slowly take over the game and extend their lead.

“Our offensive line did a really good job and our running backs ran hard,” said head coach Carl Diffee. “That kind of set the tone for us, you know throughout the night. We wanted to control the line of scrimmage and establish our run game, we were able to do that early, and that paid dividends for us later on in the game when we were able to kind of put together some long drives, keep our defense on the sideline.”

Now with momentum heading into Week 4, Milan will be tasked with slowing down a 3-0 Lexington team on the road. That game between the Bulldogs and the Tigers will kickoff Friday at 7:00.