168,237 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 1,988 deaths, 848 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of cases of 168,237 COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, September 10. In addition, 1,988 people have died and 848 have been hospitalized. Another 151,202 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Thursday. The report shows 4,722 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 65 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 992

Bedford County – 1,196

Benton County – 293

Bledsoe County – 814

Blount County – 2,264

Bradley County – 2,648

Campbell County – 381

Cannon County – 237

Carroll County – 713

Carter County — 1,032

Cheatham County – 739

Chester County – 479

Claiborne County – 390

Clay County – 132

Cocke County – 697

Coffee County – 875

Crockett County — 453

Cumberland County – 1,017

Davidson County – 24,904

Decatur County – 383

DeKalb County – 518

Dickson County – 1,094

Dyer County – 1,082

Fayette County – 1,021

Fentress County – 314

Franklin County – 685

Gibson County – 1,277

Giles County – 502

Grainger County – 304

Greene County – 962

Grundy County – 164

Hamblen County – 1,735

Hamilton County – 8,672

Hancock County – 103

Hardeman County — 1,427

Hardin County – 845

Hawkins County – 708

Haywood County — 834

Henderson County — 1,013

Henry County — 536

Hickman County – 442

Houston County – 126

Humphreys County – 192

Jackson County – 272

Jefferson County – 956

Johnson County – 523

Knox County – 7,710

Lake County – 853

Lauderdale County – 852

Lawrence County – 831

Lewis County — 152

Lincoln County – 491

Loudon County – 1,003

Macon County – 964

Madison County – 2,193

Marion County – 413

Marshall County – 609

Maury County – 1,965

McMinn County – 914

McNairy County — 668

Meigs County – 191

Monroe County – 903

Montgomery County – 2,703

Moore County — 121

Morgan County — 274

Obion County — 956

Overton County – 561

Perry County – 123

Pickett County — 87

Polk County – 359

Putnam County – 2,596

Rhea County – 703

Roane County – 717

Robertson County – 2,041

Rutherford County – 8,387

Scott County – 173

Sequatchie County – 183

Sevier County – 2,374

Shelby County – 28,404

Smith County – 599

Stewart County — 115

Sullivan County – 1,914

Sumner County – 4,384

Tipton County – 1,590

Trousdale County – 1,633

Unicoi County – 248

Union County — 256

Van Buren County – 119

Warren County – 930

Washington County – 1,913

Wayne County – 1,467

Weakley County — 997

White County – 650

Williamson County – 4,685

Wilson County – 3,107

Out of state – 2,618

Pending – 2,592

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 220

Asian – 1,503

Black or African-American – 31,823

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 125

Other/Multiracial – 22,073

White – 87,392

Pending – 25,101

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 108,335

Hispanic – 23,760

Pending – 36,142

Gender:

Female – 85,322

Male – 81,013

Pending – 1,902

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.