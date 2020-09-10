26 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 2,573 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 26 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of cases to 2,573.
Those cases include nine men and 17 women, ranging in age from 3-years-old to 73-years-old.
The health department says there are currently 17 Madison County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, with one patient on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 1,437 (55.8%)
- 38301: 864 (33.6%)
- 38356: 45 (1.7%)
- 38391: 34 (1.3%)
- 38366: 36 (1.4%)
- 38343: 30 (1.2%)
- 38313: 46 (1.7%)
- 38392: 17 (0.6%)
- 38355: 12 (0.5%)
- 38362: 25 (1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.2%)
- 38302: 2 (0.1%)
- 38308: 5 (0.2%)
- 38378: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 15 (0.6%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 865 (34%)
- White: 1,005 (39%)
- Asian: 10 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 66 (2.5%)
- Other/Multiracial: 45 (2%)
- Unspecified: 582 (22.5%)
Gender:
- Female: 1,412 (54.9%)
- Male: 1,160 (45%)
- Unknown: 1 (0.1%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 2,148 (83%)
- Not recovered: 251 (10%)
- Better: 70 (3%)
- Unknown: 51 (2%)
- Deaths: 53 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 110 (4%)
- 11 – 20 years: 273 (11%)
- 21 – 30 years: 512 (20%)
- 31 – 40 years: 410 (16%)
- 41 – 50 years: 351 (14%)
- 51 – 60 years: 394 (15%)
- 61 – 70 years: 272 (10.5%)
- 71 – 80 years: 141 (5%)
- 80+: 103 (4%)
- Unknown: 7 (0.5%)