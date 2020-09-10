26 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 2,573 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 26 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of cases to 2,573.

Those cases include nine men and 17 women, ranging in age from 3-years-old to 73-years-old.

The health department says there are currently 17 Madison County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, with one patient on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,437 (55.8%)

38301: 864 (33.6%)

38356: 45 (1.7%)

38391: 34 (1.3%)

38366: 36 (1.4%)

38343: 30 (1.2%)

38313: 46 (1.7%)

38392: 17 (0.6%)

38355: 12 (0.5%)

38362: 25 (1%)

38006: 4 (0.2%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 5 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 15 (0.6%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 865 (34%)

White: 1,005 (39%)

Asian: 10 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 66 (2.5%)

Other/Multiracial: 45 (2%)

Unspecified: 582 (22.5%)

Gender:

Female: 1,412 (54.9%)

Male: 1,160 (45%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 2,148 (83%)

Not recovered: 251 (10%)

Better: 70 (3%)

Unknown: 51 (2%)

Deaths: 53 (2%)

Age: