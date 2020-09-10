Authorities search for 3 suspects after car chase

WEST JACKSON, Tenn. — Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for three men after a car chase this evening.



According to officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Highway Patrol began a pursuit on a speeding maroon Kia around 5 Thursday evening on Interstate-40.

Troopers called off the chase because of how busy the roads were.

Later in the evening the same car was spotted in the area of Hollywood and Bayberry in Jackson.

Officials say after another chase, three men ran from the car. Officers believe the car was stolen out of Jackson.

Authorities also found stolen items in the car, including a gun.

The three men are still on the run. Officers describe them as African American. Two were dressed in all black and one was in a gray hoodie.

If you have any information on these three men or the maroon Kia call the sheriff’s office at 731-423-6000.