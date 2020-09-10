Fallen trooper, local sergeant honored at statewide award ceremony

JACKSON, Tenn. — Each year, the State of Tennessee honors first responders who are injured or killed in the line of duty.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Gatti was one of several recognized Thursday during the annual Three Stars of Tennessee Award ceremony.

“Trooper Gatti served with the Tennessee Highway Patrol for 11 months. Prior to that, he served as a corrections officer at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex. Trooper Gatti is survived by his wife, his parents, and his siblings,” said Gregory Mays, director of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

Gatti died in May 2019, while he was responding to a car fire on Interstate 40 in Madison County.

“I’ve never lost a loved one in the midst of service like you have,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. “One that has a loss that was an ultimate sacrifice for protecting and serving me.”

“It’s a bigger honor to be here with the families and the individuals that have given their all for Tennessee, whether it was with their lives or giving up their career with their injuries,” said Tennessee Senator Becky Duncan Massey.

First responders from across the state also received the First Responder Recognition Award. One of those recipients is McNairy County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Rick Finley.

“He’s one of those employees that if you need him, he’s a very quiet, unassuming person who comes to work everyday. He does his job with very little supervision, he’s the kind of employee that everybody would be proud to have,” said McNairy County Sheriff Guy Buck.

First responder recognition winners will receive their awards at a later time due to COVID-19.