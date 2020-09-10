Fayette County shooting suspect fatally wounded by Shelby Co. SWAT

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning in Fayette County.

According to a news release, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. in the 900 block of Fortune Road in Moscow.

The release says officers with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office were assisting the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office in attempting to arrest a suspect in two shootings.

The TBI says Fayette County deputies initially responded to a report of a shooting around 6 p.m. at the home, when agents say the suspect, later identified as 49-year-old Jonathan Darsaw, shot his girlfriend multiple times and was holding her hostage.

The release says the victim was later able to leave the home and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening. Darsaw remained barricaded in the home.

The TBI says Fayette County deputies attempted to arrest Darsaw after he stepped onto the back porch around 8:45 p.m. According to the release, the deputies deployed their tasers, and Darsaw shot one of the deputies.

The TBI says the officer was treated for their injuries and is recovering.

Shelby County’s SWAT team responded to the home late Wednesday night and made entry to the home around 4 a.m., when deputies shot and killed Darsaw.

The TBI says agents are still investigating what led to the shooting.