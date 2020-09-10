Heart Walk and Red Dress Dash to be held virtually

JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee Heart Walk and Red Dress Dash is no longer taking place at Union University.

Instead, this Saturday, you walk where your heart is.

Christy Futrell, the West Tennessee Regional Director of the American Heart Association, says the change to a digital experience is due to threats caused by the pandemic — specifically for those with heart disease.

“Heart disease is still the number one killer of all people today, even with COVID,” Futrell said.

She says the AHA has $2.5 million dollars in fast track research centered around COVID-19 because it effects their patients more than anyone.

“Right now 59 percent of patients are heart and stroke patients. People are having to come out of COVID, [they] might not even had heart issues, and now they’re coming out of COVID with heart issues,” Futrell said.

Even though the West Tennessee Heart Walk is virtual, your contributions and virtual participation may help more than ever.

“We have raised almost $50,000 through this 2020 West Tennessee Heart Walk and Dress Dash campaign season, so we’re very thankful for all that people have done, even in such an uncertain world,” Futrell said.

The morning of the walk will begin at 9 a.m. with a ceremony on the Heart Walk’s Facebook event page.

“Our mission to be a relentless force for a world of longer and healthier lives has never been more important,” Futrell said.

To join the Heart Walk or Red Dress Dash, click here.