Jackson Chamber Announces 42nd Leadership Jackson Class Participants

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Chamber announced Thursday their nominees for the 42nd Leadership Jackson Class.

Leadership Jackson, sponsored by the Chamber, is a program for select members of the community who demonstrate leadership potential.

The 2020 Leadership Jackson class includes:

  • Craig Barton, The Hamilton-Ryker Group, Inc.
  • Clint Beilke, The University of Memphis – Lambuth Campus
  • Dian Blankenship, RE/MAX Realty Source
  • Mike Bryant, Leaders Credit Union
  • Allison Bryant, XMC, Excellence in Office Solutions
  • Kenneth Cummings, City of Jackson
  • Chelsie Denevan, AbilisHealth
  • Timothy Dyer, LIFELINE Blood Services
  • Ronda Fitzgerald, Christian Brothers Automotive-Jackson/Conner Real Estate
  • Christy Fullington, Nest Realty Jackson
  • Hunter Hawes, State Farm Insurance – Alan Brown
  • Deb Heard, Hands UP! Preschool
  • Jenny Higdon, Jackson Energy Authority
  • Lauren Hyde, Town & Country Realtors-Joey Hale
  • Brandon Jones, TLM Associates, Inc., Architects + Engineers
  • Ann Keyl, Sacred Heart of Jesus High School
  • Lindsay Kilburn, Madison County Sheriff’s Office
  • Jacob Klink, Regions Bank
  • David Knack, Knack Insurance Agency representing American National
  • Matt Marshall, United Way of West Tennessee, Inc.
  • Caleb Meriwether, Haven Insurance Partners
  • Cassandra Owens, Lane College
  • Dr. Janice Pittman, Union University
  • Parker Powell, Yukon Outfitters
  • Andrew Shaub, Butts Foods, Inc.
  • Andy Spence, Mitchell’s Body Shop, Inc.
  • Kayley Tyner, SERVPRO of Jackson/Crockett County
  • Ginger Williams, Town and Country Realtors
  • Rema Wilson, Association of Infant Mental Health in Tennessee (AIMHiTN)

Members will meet weekly for sessions on various topics, with a leadership skill-building component incorporated into each.

The class will participate in one-hour video conferences from October to February, with in-person sessions scheduled to begin in March.

The information presented aims to provide members with a broader understanding of the interworking of Jackson-Madison County, and “engages them in a self-analysis of where they can best make a positive impact by getting involved or being a resource for their company or sphere of influence.”

