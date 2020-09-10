Jackson Chamber Announces 42nd Leadership Jackson Class Participants
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Chamber announced Thursday their nominees for the 42nd Leadership Jackson Class.
Leadership Jackson, sponsored by the Chamber, is a program for select members of the community who demonstrate leadership potential.
The 2020 Leadership Jackson class includes:
- Craig Barton, The Hamilton-Ryker Group, Inc.
- Clint Beilke, The University of Memphis – Lambuth Campus
- Dian Blankenship, RE/MAX Realty Source
- Mike Bryant, Leaders Credit Union
- Allison Bryant, XMC, Excellence in Office Solutions
- Kenneth Cummings, City of Jackson
- Chelsie Denevan, AbilisHealth
- Timothy Dyer, LIFELINE Blood Services
- Ronda Fitzgerald, Christian Brothers Automotive-Jackson/Conner Real Estate
- Christy Fullington, Nest Realty Jackson
- Hunter Hawes, State Farm Insurance – Alan Brown
- Deb Heard, Hands UP! Preschool
- Jenny Higdon, Jackson Energy Authority
- Lauren Hyde, Town & Country Realtors-Joey Hale
- Brandon Jones, TLM Associates, Inc., Architects + Engineers
- Ann Keyl, Sacred Heart of Jesus High School
- Lindsay Kilburn, Madison County Sheriff’s Office
- Jacob Klink, Regions Bank
- David Knack, Knack Insurance Agency representing American National
- Matt Marshall, United Way of West Tennessee, Inc.
- Caleb Meriwether, Haven Insurance Partners
- Cassandra Owens, Lane College
- Dr. Janice Pittman, Union University
- Parker Powell, Yukon Outfitters
- Andrew Shaub, Butts Foods, Inc.
- Andy Spence, Mitchell’s Body Shop, Inc.
- Kayley Tyner, SERVPRO of Jackson/Crockett County
- Ginger Williams, Town and Country Realtors
- Rema Wilson, Association of Infant Mental Health in Tennessee (AIMHiTN)
Members will meet weekly for sessions on various topics, with a leadership skill-building component incorporated into each.
The class will participate in one-hour video conferences from October to February, with in-person sessions scheduled to begin in March.
The information presented aims to provide members with a broader understanding of the interworking of Jackson-Madison County, and “engages them in a self-analysis of where they can best make a positive impact by getting involved or being a resource for their company or sphere of influence.”