Jackson Chamber Announces 42nd Leadership Jackson Class Participants

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Chamber announced Thursday their nominees for the 42nd Leadership Jackson Class.

Leadership Jackson, sponsored by the Chamber, is a program for select members of the community who demonstrate leadership potential.

The 2020 Leadership Jackson class includes:

Craig Barton, The Hamilton-Ryker Group, Inc.

Clint Beilke, The University of Memphis – Lambuth Campus

Dian Blankenship, RE/MAX Realty Source

Mike Bryant, Leaders Credit Union

Allison Bryant, XMC, Excellence in Office Solutions

Kenneth Cummings, City of Jackson

Chelsie Denevan, AbilisHealth

Timothy Dyer, LIFELINE Blood Services

Ronda Fitzgerald, Christian Brothers Automotive-Jackson/Conner Real Estate

Christy Fullington, Nest Realty Jackson

Hunter Hawes, State Farm Insurance – Alan Brown

Deb Heard, Hands UP! Preschool

Jenny Higdon, Jackson Energy Authority

Lauren Hyde, Town & Country Realtors-Joey Hale

Brandon Jones, TLM Associates, Inc., Architects + Engineers

Ann Keyl, Sacred Heart of Jesus High School

Lindsay Kilburn, Madison County Sheriff's Office

Jacob Klink, Regions Bank

David Knack, Knack Insurance Agency representing American National

Matt Marshall, United Way of West Tennessee, Inc.

Caleb Meriwether, Haven Insurance Partners

Cassandra Owens, Lane College

Dr. Janice Pittman, Union University

Parker Powell, Yukon Outfitters

Andrew Shaub, Butts Foods, Inc.

Andy Spence, Mitchell's Body Shop, Inc.

Kayley Tyner, SERVPRO of Jackson/Crockett County

Ginger Williams, Town and Country Realtors

Rema Wilson, Association of Infant Mental Health in Tennessee (AIMHiTN)

Members will meet weekly for sessions on various topics, with a leadership skill-building component incorporated into each.

The class will participate in one-hour video conferences from October to February, with in-person sessions scheduled to begin in March.

The information presented aims to provide members with a broader understanding of the interworking of Jackson-Madison County, and “engages them in a self-analysis of where they can best make a positive impact by getting involved or being a resource for their company or sphere of influence.”