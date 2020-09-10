Mugshots : Madison County : 09/08/20 – 09/10/20 September 10, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/22Heather Whitaker Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/22Amanda Reynolds Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/22Antonio Forrest Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/22Brandices Anderson Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/22Brian Oneal Gray Unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/22Edward Adams Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/22Gary Clemmer Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/22Heath Brian Salley Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 9/22Jasmine Coyle Violation of order of protection, harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 10/22Javen Mclemore Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/22Jennifer Exum Aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 12/22John Long Unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 13/22Jonah Cook Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/22Justin Hampton Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/22Latravian Dampeer Violation of community corrections, violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 16/22Lora Williams Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 17/22Mauro Chub Paau Forgery Show Caption Hide Caption 18/22Nautica Ewing Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 19/22Quinitra Bradley Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 20/22Perla Magallanes Salvador Aggravated domestic assault, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 21/22Shaneequa Hood Aggravated domestic assault, violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 22/22Tammy Leah Smith Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/08/20 and 7 a.m. on 09/10/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest