Mugshots : Madison County : 09/08/20 – 09/10/20

1/22 Heather Whitaker Failure to appear

2/22 Amanda Reynolds Failure to appear

3/22 Antonio Forrest Simple domestic assault

4/22 Brandices Anderson Simple domestic assault

5/22 Brian Oneal Gray Unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of probation



6/22 Edward Adams Aggravated assault

7/22 Gary Clemmer Failure to appear

8/22 Heath Brian Salley Violation of order of protection

9/22 Jasmine Coyle Violation of order of protection, harassment

10/22 Javen Mclemore Violation of community corrections



11/22 Jennifer Exum Aggravated burglary

12/22 John Long Unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

13/22 Jonah Cook Failure to appear

14/22 Justin Hampton Violation of probation

15/22 Latravian Dampeer Violation of community corrections, violation of probation, failure to appear



16/22 Lora Williams Failure to appear

17/22 Mauro Chub Paau Forgery

18/22 Nautica Ewing Violation of probation

19/22 Quinitra Bradley Failure to appear

20/22 Perla Magallanes Salvador Aggravated domestic assault, failure to appear



21/22 Shaneequa Hood Aggravated domestic assault, violation of order of protection

22/22 Tammy Leah Smith Simple domestic assault













































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/08/20 and 7 a.m. on 09/10/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.