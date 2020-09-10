Slight Chance for Rain Friday, Wetter Over the Weekend

Weather Update – 7:00 p.m. – Thursday, September 10th

It’s been dry lately! Today makes it 7 days straight without measurable rainfall – the 4th week this year with 7 consecutive dry days. That’s actually right at average so far, but we’re WAY above average for the number of rainy days so far this year. As of today, exactly 50% of the days in 2020 have had measurable rain at 127 – that’s the second highest year-to-date number ever!

TONIGHT

Tonight will be slightly warmer than last night with temperatures only reaching the middle to upper 60s at the coolest point of the night – that’s about 5 or 6 degrees above average for this time of the year. Mostly clear skies will continue overnight but tomorrow’s skies could become a little bit cloudier with a stray shower or two.

It will be a hot and humid day tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s feeling like lower 90s. We’ll be mostly dry under partly cloudy skies, but there’s just a slight chance for stray showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including what to expect for high school football games Friday night, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

