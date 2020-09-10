Students, faculty gather for rally at local university

JACKSON, Tenn. – Students and faculty gather for a “Call for Justice” rally.

The rally was held on the great lawn located at Union University.

The key people recognized at the event was Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Ahmad Arbury and Jacob Blake….four people whose deaths sparked conversations on racial injustices across the country.

Attendees brought their own blankets and lawn chairs while following CDC guidelines.

Speakers at the event explain the message they’re trying to get across to the west Tennessee community.

“We are a distinctively christian institution and given the circumstances of injustice, particularly racial injustice, we have a responsibility to speak on those issues,” said Frank Anderson, Director for Center for Racial Reconciliation at Union University.

University staff say they are planning for more events like these in the future.

A set date and time is still in the planning.