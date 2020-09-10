United Way accepting used smartphones, tablets for virtual students
JACKSON, Tenn. — United Way of West Tennessee is hosting a donation drive Sept. 14 through Sept. 25 for gently used smartphones, tablets and other devices for students in West Tennessee to use for virtual learning.
According to a news release, the drive will allow residents to donate tablets, iPads or smartphones at various locations across West Tennessee.
Those devices will go to surrounding counties to allow students to continue virtual learning in districts that have opted to allow distance education, the release says.
Earlier this year, United Way provided 212 T-Mobile hotspot devices for Jackson-Madison County School System families who needed Internet connection, the release says.
If you would like to donate, devices can be dropped off at any of the following locations:
- United Way of West Tennessee, 470 North Parkway, Jackson, TN 28201
- RIFA, 133 Airways Blvd., Jackson, TN 38301
- Jesus Cares, 120 West Court Ave., Selmer, TN 38375
- Matthew 25:40, 432 West Court Street, Dyersburg, TN 38024
- Milan Mustard Seed, 2027 S. 2nd St., Milan, TN 38358
- UT Martin – Parsons Center, 975 Tennessee Ave. North, Parsons, TN 38363
- WE CARE Ministries, 530 North Lindell St., Martin, TN 38237
- McKenzie-Carroll County United Neighbors, 2455 Cedar St., McKenzie, TN 38201