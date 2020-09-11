1 dead after plane crashes in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities confirmed that one person has died after a plane crash in Madison County, near Womack Lane, early Friday morning.

According to Tom Mapes, the public information officer for the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, the first call came in around 3 a.m.

Both the sheriff’s department and fire department began searching for where the plane went down. They discovered its location sometime between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Before the plane crashed, the pilot radioed in to McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport.

“At 2:30 this morning, the pilot was having mechanical problems and had notified McKellar, and they had activated the lights at McKellar, but unfortunately he was unable to make it,” Mapes said.

The actual location of the crash was almost a mile into the woods.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the plane was a BeechCraft A36 Bonanza, pictured below.

The pilot left Dixon Municipal Airport in Dickson, Tennessee, and was headed to Charles W. Baker Airport in Millington.

The pilot has not been identified at this time.

Mapes confirmed that the FAA was en route Friday morning to investigate the crash.

Investigators will release the plane’s tail number once they’re able to verify.