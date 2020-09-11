28 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County; 2,601 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 28 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of cases to 2,601.

Those cases include 12 men and 16 women, ranging in age from 10-years-old to 100-years-old.

The health department says there are currently 18 Madison County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, with one patient on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,454 (55.9%)

38301: 872 (33.5%)

38356: 46 (1.8%)

38391: 34 (1.3%)

38366: 36 (1.3%)

38343: 30 (1.1%)

38313: 46 (1.8%)

38392: 17 (0.6%)

38355: 12 (0.5%)

38362: 26 (1%)

38006: 4 (0.2%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 5 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 16 (0.6%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 869 (33%)

White: 1,022 (39%)

Asian: 11 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 66 (3%)

Other/Multiracial: 47 (2%)

Unspecified: 586 (22.5%)

Gender:

Female: 1,428 (54.9%)

Male: 1,172 (45%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 2,179 (84%)

Not recovered: 216 (8%)

Better: 82 (3%)

Unknown: 71 (3%)

Deaths: 53 (2%)

Age: