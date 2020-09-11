28 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County; 2,601 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 28 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of cases to 2,601.

Those cases include 12 men and 16 women, ranging in age from 10-years-old to 100-years-old.

The health department says there are currently 18 Madison County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, with one patient on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 1,454 (55.9%)
  • 38301: 872 (33.5%)
  • 38356: 46 (1.8%)
  • 38391: 34 (1.3%)
  • 38366: 36 (1.3%)
  • 38343: 30 (1.1%)
  • 38313: 46 (1.8%)
  • 38392: 17 (0.6%)
  • 38355: 12 (0.5%)
  • 38362: 26 (1%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.2%)
  • 38302: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 5 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 1 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 16 (0.6%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 869 (33%)
  • White: 1,022 (39%)
  • Asian: 11 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 66 (3%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 47 (2%)
  • Unspecified: 586 (22.5%)

Gender:

  • Female: 1,428 (54.9%)
  • Male: 1,172 (45%)
  • Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 2,179 (84%)
  • Not recovered: 216 (8%)
  • Better: 82 (3%)
  • Unknown: 71 (3%)
  • Deaths: 53 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 111 (4%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 280 (11%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 516 (20%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 412 (16%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 358 (14%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 398 (15%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 272 (10%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 143 (5.5%)
  • 80+: 104 (4%)
  • Unknown: 7 (0.5%)
