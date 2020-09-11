TRENTON, Tenn. — It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week.

Donna Butler has been teaching for 22 years and is currently the Special Populations Teacher at Trenton Rosenwald Middle School.

Butler helps care for special needs students and says she always had a passion for helping others, but there’s also a personal connection behind it.

“I had a little boy that didn’t live and he would have been special needs,” Butler said. “And so that’s why I went into this profession. Because I knew somebody would need to take care of him, so I’m going to take care of these children.”

Butler also taught in the Jackson-Madison County School System and has been at the Trenton school for two years. She says it’s exciting seeing her impact as a teacher.

“My favorite part is when you’re teaching and it hits them that they understand, and they’re like ‘Oh, I understand this,” Butler said.

Butler is now eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month Award. To vote for her or any other nominees, go to the Tennessee Lottery website.

