Hardin Co. residents remember 9/11 with march

JACKSON, Tenn. — Hundreds of miles away from the site of the World Trade Center, Pentagon and Pennsylvania ceremonies, people in West Tennessee also took time to pause and remember that day.

Freedom and remembrance is what was on the minds of Hardin County residents on this somber observance of the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the U.S.

“We can never forget that day. We should never forget that day,” said organizer Pat Ainsley.

The march started at Walmart, went through the streets of Savannah and ended at the Veterans Memorial Park in downtown. The march also recognized law enforcement officers, firefighters, military personnel and EMS.

Firefighters from the Hardin County Fire Department, Savannah Police Department, Hardin County Sheriff’s Office and EMS participated in the parade.

Some say 9/11 has impacted them in a personal way.

“I stood at Ground Zero. I went there for Fleet Week for a week. My service went up there, my company went up there,” said organizer Nathaniel Ainsley.

Organizers say they want to keep the memory of 9/11 alive.

“I want everyone to understand that we have not forgotten. There is true Americans out there that [and] we have not forgotten. Keep your head up, keep pushing forward. We live in the greatest country in the world,” Nathaniel Ainsley said.

“I love my country. I love my freedom, and that’s why I am here. I support our police, fire department, and that’s why I am here,” Pat Ainsley said.

People at Friday’s freedom march say this event not only brings the community closer together, but the nation as well.