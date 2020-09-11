Henry County mask mandate extended to Sept. 20

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The mask mandate in Henry County has been extended mask to Sunday, September 20 at 11:59 p.m.

A news release from the county says Mayor Brent Greer extended the order on Friday.

“I have chosen to reissue a masking requirement every seven days to more align with state law. We are hopeful the recent Labor Day Holiday does not spike our active positive cases,” Mayor Greer said.

The mandate was originally set to expire Sunday at midnight.

As of Friday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 63 active COVID-19 cases withing the county, as well as eight deaths. The department also says there are a total of 540 cases in Henry County.

Free COVID-19 testing is available from the Henry County Health Department from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. You must make an appointment to be tested.