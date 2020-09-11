Jackson Fire Department holds 9/11 memorial ceremony

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department held a memorial to pay respect to the victims of the 9/11 attack.

Nineteen years ago on September 11, 2001, thousands of people were killed and injured from the planes that crashed into the World Trade Centers and the Pentagon.

“On this anniversary of a day of death, sorrow and remembrance, our department will never forget the bravery and sacrifice of the 343 members who gave their lives on 9/11,” said Fire Chief Darryl Samuels.

Mayor Scott Conger said most of those who lost their lives on 9/11 were civilians, except for the 343 firefighters and 71 law enforcement officers.

“Vow to always remember the horrendous attacks on September 11, 2001 and to never forget the 2,977 people who died,” Mayor Conger said.

Michael Browand, a 20 year firefighter with the City of Jackson, was on duty that day in Jackson.

“It was just an eerie feeling that you had all day long, watching all of this go on, on TV live,” Browand said. “And it was heartbreaking.”

The ceremony was held at Fire Station Three with Chief Samuels, Mayor Conger and firefighters in attendance.

“We do this because it’s not a job, it’s a way of life. It’s a calling to serve your fellow man and the way that we do so,” Browand said. “And I think we’re all immensely proud of the 343 who gave their lives and every firefighter that has given their life since then doing this job.”

The New York City Fire Department has added the names of the 227 department members who have died of illness related to their work in the rescue and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center to the list.

This brings the total number of firefighters who have lost their lives as a result of the attacks to 570.

“America was changed forever. History books were rewritten and families would never be the same,” Samuels said.

Family members and politicians also gathered at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City to remember loved ones and the national crisis.