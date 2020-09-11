Masks provided at giveaway in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Free washable and reusable face masks were available for pick-up Friday morning at the Maranatha Seventh Day Adventist Church.

The Jackson- Madison County Regional Health Department, along with representatives from the University of Tennessee/Tennessee State University Extension Office gave out the masks in Jackson.

Gov. Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group supplied a limited number of them for Madison County residents.

They were all given on a first come, first serve basis.