Mugshots : Madison County : 09/10/20 – 09/11/20

1/9 Jake Derek Jolly Simple domestic assault

2/9 Angel Lee Brogdon Failure to appear

3/9 Corey Lee Braden Failure to appear

4/9 Jackson Holt Davis Violation of community corrections

5/9 Kenneth R Lenard Driving on revoked/suspended license



6/9 Martin Anderson Schedule I drug violations, firearm used in a dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of registration law

7/9 Maurice Matthews Schedule II drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

8/9 Nehemiah Jackson Failure to appear, violation of probation

9/9 Victoria Pinn Willful abuse/neglect/exploitation of adults



















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/10/20 and 7 a.m. on 09/11/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.