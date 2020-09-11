Mugshots : Madison County : 09/10/20 – 09/11/20 September 11, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/9Jake Derek Jolly Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/9Angel Lee Brogdon Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/9Corey Lee Braden Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/9Jackson Holt Davis Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/9Kenneth R Lenard Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/9Martin Anderson Schedule I drug violations, firearm used in a dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of registration law Show Caption Hide Caption 7/9Maurice Matthews Schedule II drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 8/9Nehemiah Jackson Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/9Victoria Pinn Willful abuse/neglect/exploitation of adults Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/10/20 and 7 a.m. on 09/11/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest