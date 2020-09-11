NEWS REPORTER – ABC, Columbia, South Carolina

ABC COLUMBIA has immediate opening for experienced news reporter for our growing newscasts in Columbia, SC.

Must be able to report and handle live breaking news. Must have knowledge of non-linear equipment, website management and news producing. The qualified candidate should be a newsroom leader with excellent storytelling and live skills. Candidate must display ability to work with a team, under a variety of dynamics. Must be a creative writer who can enterprise stories and build contacts.

We are looking for a talented, hardworking professional who can write, edit shoot video and work under pressure. Producing experience is a plus.

Must be proficient with social media.

Prefer 2 to 5 years reporting and producing experience. Available to work weekends, nights, holidays and irregular hours. Degree in Journalism or Communications preferred

If you want to be part of Columbia, SC’s fastest growing news team, send resume and reel with link to:cvaughan@abccolumbia.com

Crysty Vaughan

News Director

ABC Columbia

5807 Shakespeare Rd.

Columbia, SC 29223

Email cvaughan@abccolumbia.com

EOE