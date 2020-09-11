Scattered Thunderstorms Over the Weekend

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Friday, September 11th

So far, West Tennessee remains dry but scattered showers have a small chance for popping up later this afternoon and evening. The chance for rain today and early tonight is only 10% and that chance increases by 5 tomorrow and Sunday. Be prepared for downpours and frequent lightning over the weekend!

TONIGHT

Although there is a slight chance for rain early this evening, we’ll be mostly dry after sunset tonight and mostly clear during high school football games across the area. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s at kick-off so stay hydrated because humidity will make it feel like 90°F. At the coolest point of the night, we’ll just barely reach the upper 60s.

Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s tomorrow but it will feel like the lower to middle 90s around the afternoon so stay cool! Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms from the later morning through evening. Some rain could be heavy at times causing localized flash flooding but a risk for severe weather is low. With a slight chance for rain overnight, we’ll only drop to 70°F at the coolest point of the night. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest hour-by-hour forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

