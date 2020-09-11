WEEKEND ANCHOR/REPORTER, ABC – Columbia, South Carolina

ABC COLUMBIA, WOLO TV, has an immediate opening for an experienced weekend news anchor for our newscasts in the capital city of Columbia, SC.

This position requires candidate to work independently to plan, assign, produce and anchor weekend newscasts. This position also will serve as a reporter for our weekday newscasts.

Must be able to anchor, report and produce. The qualified candidate should be a newsroom leader with excellent storytelling and producing live skills. Must be familiar with Live U, production techniques, news gathering and new media, including web management and social media.

We are looking for a talented, hardworking professional who can anchor, report, produce and work under pressure.

This is a full time weekend anchor/reporter position. 2-5 years anchoring and producing experience required. Degree in Journalism or Communications preferred.

Send reel and resume to:

Crysty Vaughan,

News Director

cvaughan@abccolumbia.com

EOE