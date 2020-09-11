West Tennessee Dive team prepares for underwater search

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Divers with the West Tennessee Dive team are preparing for an upcoming water search.

Back in February, the dive team was contacted to help out in the search for William Brian McKenzie, who disappeared last September.

On Saturday, divers will search a few areas around Madison County that the case brought attention to.

Director of Operations Eric Robertson said the team’s primary focus is finding a vehicle and ruling out water locations for the investigation.

“Anything else that may come up related to this specific missing person, or any other missing person. Anything that’s in the water, we’re going to get in and bring it out,” Robertson said.

McKenzie’s case is still under investigation.

If you have any information, call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.