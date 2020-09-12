170,891 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 2,064 deaths, 805 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of cases of 170,891 COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, September 12. In addition, 2,064 people have died and 805 are currently hospitalized. Another 154,947 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Saturday. The report shows 4,969 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 65 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,014

Bedford County – 1,217

Benton County – 297

Bledsoe County – 822

Blount County – 2,306

Bradley County – 2,683

Campbell County – 389

Cannon County – 240

Carroll County – 736

Carter County — 1,045

Cheatham County – 749

Chester County – 504

Claiborne County – 397

Clay County – 142

Cocke County – 708

Coffee County – 910

Crockett County — 458

Cumberland County – 1,055

Davidson County – 25,097

Decatur County – 396

DeKalb County – 522

Dickson County – 1,110

Dyer County – 1,125

Fayette County – 1,039

Fentress County – 337

Franklin County – 734

Gibson County – 1,323

Giles County – 507

Grainger County – 311

Greene County – 976

Grundy County – 175

Hamblen County – 1,753

Hamilton County – 8,722

Hancock County – 103

Hardeman County — 1,447

Hardin County – 872

Hawkins County – 712

Haywood County — 847

Henderson County — 1,027

Henry County — 545

Hickman County – 459

Houston County – 132

Humphreys County – 199

Jackson County – 279

Jefferson County – 1,002

Johnson County – 533

Knox County – 7,988

Lake County – 856

Lauderdale County – 867

Lawrence County – 848

Lewis County — 155

Lincoln County – 515

Loudon County – 1,027

Macon County – 972

Madison County – 2,272

Marion County – 430

Marshall County – 624

Maury County – 2,010

McMinn County – 933

McNairy County — 696

Meigs County – 200

Monroe County – 943

Montgomery County – 2,761

Moore County — 125

Morgan County — 281

Obion County — 971

Overton County – 593

Perry County – 132

Pickett County — 88

Polk County – 365

Putnam County – 2,695

Rhea County – 721

Roane County – 744

Robertson County – 2,055

Rutherford County – 8,492

Scott County – 182

Sequatchie County – 193

Sevier County – 2,401

Shelby County – 28,626

Smith County – 614

Stewart County — 119

Sullivan County – 1,935

Sumner County – 4,458

Tipton County – 1,605

Trousdale County – 1,638

Unicoi County – 251

Union County — 268

Van Buren County – 128

Warren County – 947

Washington County – 1,944

Wayne County – 1,472

Weakley County — 1,009

White County – 668

Williamson County – 4,755

Wilson County – 3,162

Out of state – 2,609

Pending – 2,592

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, gender, and clusters.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 227

Asian – 1,527

Black or African-American – 32,224

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 128

Other/Multiracial – 22,132

White – 89,460

Pending – 25,193

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 110,598

Hispanic – 23,943

Pending – 36,350

Gender:

Female – 86,688

Male – 82,381

Pending – 1,822

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.